Spring-like warmth for Christmas and next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm, humid air takes hold for the next 5 to 7 days across the Twin States.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy and much warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Expect southerly breezes to pick up through the day, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

CHRISTMAS MORNING: Temperatures will start out in the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We hope Santa packed some short sleeves for overnight present deliveries!

CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON: Variably cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs in the upper 70s and southwest winds 10-20 mph. There’s a small chance of a spotty sprinkle or two, but no major rain is expected.

SUNDAY: Temperatures won’t back off much as highs should stay in the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures once again soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. While the weather stays dry, warmth and humidity will continue building across the region. An increasingly active pattern could develop toward mid to late week and bring multiple rounds of showers and storms starting Wednesday afternoon. In this pattern, stronger-type storms would inevitably become possible…so stay tuned!