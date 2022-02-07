Spring-like weather returns this week ahead of our next cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Calm weather continues with a gradual warming trend through the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-50s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear but not as cold with lows in the mid-30s. South wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will continue a gradual warming trend this week. By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will reach the mid-60s across the region. We’ll have “dry frontal passage” Saturday with temperatures falling into the low-40s after morning highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. No chance of rain for at least the next 7 days.