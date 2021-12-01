Spring-like weather to continue as we begin December

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been another pleasant afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low-70s across the region and more Spring-like weather will continue tomorrow!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal with overnight lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low-70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. South wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEK: The second half of this week will feel much more like spring with daily high temperatures in the 70s and continued dry weather! Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday with isolated showers possible and cooler weather with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. The same forecast continues into Sunday with highs in the low-60s and a few isolated showers possible.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends today, so this will be the final update.