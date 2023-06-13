Spring storms in June

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While temperatures are reminding us it is still summertime, showers and storms everyday feel a bit more like spring. Continuing the trend of hot highs and stormy afternoons for the next several days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying fairly calm for the rest of the night. However, showers and storms are likely to start moving back in and across northern Mississippi after midnight. Low temperatures tonight will be warmer, in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The most active weather day of the week! High temperatures expected to make it into the middle 80s, after the morning storms move out. The environment should recharge instability and be favorable for additional rounds of locally intense storms. Heavier showers could be capable of significant hail/wind primarily, a tornado touching down is not out of the question. Timing is still uncertain, but the first round of intense storms could begin developing around midday. Stay tuned with the WCBI Weather Team!

THURSDAY: High temperatures in the middle 80s will continue. There is a current 40% chance of seeing more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm overnight low temperatures, in the upper 60s.