Sprinkled rain chances give hope for week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A spattering of rain chances throughout the week offer some potential breaks from the heat for some of us. Highs in the upper 90s await the rest of us, as afternoon temperatures continue to climb through Friday. Lows likewise, follow a similar trend and break into the 80s overnight Thursday. TUESDAY: Highs touch the lower 90s across much of the viewing area, save for a few places that get a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Lows reach into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: We expect a similar trend in terms of temperatures Wednesday. The thermometer will max out in the low 90s once again for most, but a slightly elevated chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms provides more opportunity for localized cooling. Lows bottom out in the upper 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: A rapid jump in temperature from Thursday to Friday puts highs close to and potentially hitting triple digits for some. More significant chances for rain Saturday and Sunday get some aid into the region and help lower temperatures into the mid to low 90s by Monday. Lows likely increase into the 80s by overnight Thursday, before returning to normalcy over the weekend.