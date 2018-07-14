St. Jude Bowling Fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bowling for a cause. This is what bowlers from all across northeast Mississippi did today at Rebel Lanes in Tupelo.

Participants wanted to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

This is the second year the fund raiser has taken place.

Organizers say last year they raised $2,700, and their goal is to match that amount again this year.

“Because St. Jude waits on the children and they don’t ask for money. They don’t ask the family for money. And I think it’s a good cause. And I hope everybody would look at this and know that it’s a very good cause to contribute to,” said event organizer Joyce Vasser.

Participants came from Aberdeen and Fulton as well as Georgia to be a part of this year’s fundraiser.