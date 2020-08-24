St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Food Giveaway

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point church is helping families keep food on the table.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosted a drive-thru food drive Monday.

- Advertisement -

The giveaway was open to anyone in Clay County. As people drove up, volunteers loaded their cars with boxes of meat and other food.

Pastor Eddie Longstreet says his congregation is committed to helping anyone in need. The church hosted four giveaways last week.

Volunteers distributed 840 boxes of food during Monday’s event.