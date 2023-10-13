St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosts walk for breast cancer awareness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You’re never too young to honor breast cancer survivors. Children from eight weeks to four years old were part of a walk for breast cancer awareness. The walk was sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Teachers and parents joined the children for the walk. The mission was to show the children at the school that it is never too early to learn how to love, honor, and support people.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter