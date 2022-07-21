Stabbing suspect caught due to unauthorized dip in motel pool

Eric Lampkin,

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A stabbing suspect is busted thanks to an unauthorized dip in a motel pool.

Last Wednesday Tupelo Police were called about a stabbing victim at the Walmart on South Gloster.

Lexi HutchensonThe victim was taken to NMMC. It was determined that the assault actually happened near the old Milk Plant on Carnation Street.

A witness identified a suspect, and a warrant for Aggravated Assault was issued for Lexi Aubrianna Hutchenson.

On Monday, Police were called to the Econo Lodge about a trespasser in the pool area.

When they got there they found Lexi Hutchenson and arrested her on the Aggravated Assault warrant.

Hutchenson’s bond is set at $100,000.

Crime, Local News

