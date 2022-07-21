Stabbing suspect caught due to unauthorized dip in motel pool
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A stabbing suspect is busted thanks to an unauthorized dip in a motel pool.
Last Wednesday Tupelo Police were called about a stabbing victim at the Walmart on South Gloster.
The victim was taken to NMMC. It was determined that the assault actually happened near the old Milk Plant on Carnation Street.
A witness identified a suspect, and a warrant for Aggravated Assault was issued for Lexi Aubrianna Hutchenson.
On Monday, Police were called to the Econo Lodge about a trespasser in the pool area.
When they got there they found Lexi Hutchenson and arrested her on the Aggravated Assault warrant.
Hutchenson’s bond is set at $100,000.