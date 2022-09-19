Staff discover chemical leak in Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson’s beleaguered water treatment plant hits another roadblock but avoids catastrophe.

A chlorine leak was discovered this morning after an alarm sounded at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the staff found three leaking valves and secured the area.

No evacuations were necessary.

Safeguards at the building to keep chlorine inside did work.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says water from the plant is safe to drink.

Operations have returned to normal.