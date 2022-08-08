Staffing shortages force Moncrief Park pool to close over weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Staffing shortages in the city of Starkville are putting a damper on some of the summer fun.

A shortage of lifeguards forced the public pool at Moncrief Park to be closed over the weekend.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the shortages can be blamed on a number of reasons. She says some city employees decided not to return to work and some have been sick with COVID-19.

She adds that she’d love to see lifeguards staffed to have the city pools open, at least on the weekends.

“The pool is a perfect example this weekend. Sadly, we would love to have the pool open on a weekend, particularly even though school is in session. You can still have a weekend to come to relax at the pool, but unless we have lifeguards, that can’t happen,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Mayor Spruill says the city is dealing with staffing shortages across the board including police and fire staffing.