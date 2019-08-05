Standard Summer Weather This Week.

TODAY: Foggy in the early morning, then partly cloudy through the rest of the day. A few isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100°. Any showers and storms that pop up will fizzle out in the evening. Lows drop to around 70°.

TUE/WED/THU: The same weather will be on repeat through the middle of the week. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits. Hit or miss showers and storms will pop up each afternoon, and will end in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT: A few more scattered storms than the middle of the week, but still not a total washout. Highs around 90° with the heat index still in the low 100s. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s.