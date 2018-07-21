Standing in the Gap Mission Projects Helps the Community

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) – Pressure washing, making flower beds, and washing windows. That’s what Kilmichael Baptist Church members did and more to help their community.

It’s all part of their annual mission project that re-defines the words, mission trip.

“Biblically, it’s what we’re supposed to be doing,” said Jimmy Eldridge.

The Kilmichael Baptist Church held it’s 11th annual “Standing in the Gap” mission project this week.

Tinsey and Jimmy Eldridge created the project to help the community.

“We decided we could do it at home, and it was really his idea. I was like over there thinking you know we can’t can’t do it. I’ve been told we couldn’t do it at home, but you can do it at home,” said Tinsey Eldridge.

The mission helps people who are unable to maintain their homes. They target widows and single parents.

“That’s really what we’re about. Trying to get these people, get to these people that doesn’t have the means to get some of it done themselves,” said Jimmy Eldridge.

The program has continued to grow each year with around 150 people helping, but the Eldridge’s say that they give it all to God.

“I think the Lord’s done that and prayer. I really do. I don’t think there’s anything we couldn’t humanly do. God’s been involved from the very beginning. It’s just; it’s not a human event. This is not a human undertaking. It’s God,” said Tinsey Edridge.

Anna Jackson has been lending a helping hand since the start. She is now going into her senior year of high school but says she will keep coming back.

“I love working with my friends and stuff. I like seeing the people that we go to houses, and they always come out. They’re always so happy to see us working on their yards and stuff. So I love seeing their happy faces,” said Jackson.

The project wraps up Saturday night with a provided dinner for all the workers.