Standing together by the strength of God

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Nothing could prepare the Guines, McMillian, Powers, and Bradley families for what took place on January 9.

And nothing could prepare them as they listened to the charges that Daricka Moore now faces as Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks read off each one in court.

“It kind of shook me, and I’m not going to lie, it shook me. But why I’m holding up is only cause of God. There’s no way I would be able to – dreaming what I dreamed and then to have that happen 12 hours later. The only reason I’m standing today is that I know God is with me and He tells me that if God is within me, I will not fail,” said Rene McMillian, who is a family member of both Moore and the victims and a family friend of the Bradleys.

The past few days for the Guines, McMillian, and Powers family have been something of a nightmare. They’ve had to see people whom they love and adore plastered everywhere because of the actions of another family member. Something to them that is still boggling.

But there is one thing holding them together – prayer.

“We prayed for the mom, we went yesterday, and we prayed for the other family. So, it is prayer that is getting this family through. It is prayer without prayer we just couldn’t get through this. This is just too much for a person to bare so if you see the family making it, it’s because of prayer and love,” said Edith Watkins-Bradshaw, a member of both Moore and the victim’s family. “Keep them coming, we need it. This is hard for this to happen in our family and then by a family member this is hard for us,” Rene McMillian said.

Rene McMillian said they want to thank the community for the outpouring of love, because they didn’t have to. They see all the messages, the good and the bad.

They want people to know that this isn’t the Daricka that they know. This is an attack, but they’re not battling against flesh and blood and they’re relying on a strong ally.

“Again, who God is. He said He’ll never leave us nor forsake us, and He is proving that during this it’s only because of God,” McMillian said. “I can’t give anybody else the praise or the Glory. I’ve glorified Him during this; I’m going to glorify Him through this and I’m going to glorify Him after this. This was an attack on our family, But God!”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.