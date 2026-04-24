Standoff leads to an arrest in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A standoff in Lowndes County leads to the arrest of a fugitive.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 23, at around 6:00 pm, 35-year-old Justin Contrell Hairston was taken into custody following a short standoff at an apartment in East Columbus.

Hairston was a fugitive and wanted on a bench warrant for trafficking of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and simple assault on a corrections officer.

He is also being charged as a habitual offender.

U.S. Marshals and Lowndes County Deputies responded and gave multiple commands for him to exit.

After Hairston refused to comply, a team of U.S. Marshals went into the apartment.

Following several refusals to obey commands, Hairston was tazed and taken into custody without further incident.

Hairston was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where he will be held without bond.

More details may be released as they become available.

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