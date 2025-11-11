Stanley Black & Decker to shut its Verona plant

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many of his co-workers, Terrell Moore was surprised when he learned the Verona Stanley Black and Decker plant was shutting down.

“There was no advance warning,” Moore said.

Moore has worked at Stanley for 14 years. He works in facility maintenance and was at the plant when it was owned by MTD.

Stanley Black and Decker purchased MTD in 2021.

Stanley said the decline in sales of gas-powered lawn mowers and other outdoor products led to the decision to close the Verona plant.

Moore said the company is doing what it can to help employees.

“They are bringing people in. We have a lot of people who have been here, 20, 30 years, and we show them how to do a resume. I haven’t done one since 2008, and I also have financial advisors, and they are also giving opportunities where we can maybe relocate to another Stanley company,” Moore said.