Stanley Black & Decker to shut its Verona plant

Longtime employee says company is helping during the uncertain times
Allie Martin,

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many of his co-workers, Terrell Moore was surprised when he learned the Verona Stanley Black and Decker plant was shutting down.

“There was no advance warning,” Moore said.
Moore has worked at Stanley for 14 years. He works in facility maintenance and was at the plant when it was owned by MTD.
Stanley Black and Decker purchased MTD in 2021.
Stanley said the decline in sales of gas-powered lawn mowers and other outdoor products led to the decision to close the Verona plant.
Moore said the company is doing what it can to help employees.
“They are bringing people in. We have a lot of people who have been here, 20, 30 years, and we show them how to do a resume. I haven’t done one since 2008, and I also have financial advisors, and they are also giving opportunities where we can maybe relocate to another Stanley company,” Moore said.
He is also grateful for the support shown by Stanley Black and Decker during a hospital stay and another personal tragedy.
“My house burned in 2021, and Black and Decker had a foundation, through the foundation gave me a donation, and last year I broke my hip in a wreck. Black and Decker paid all my medical bills,” he said.
Moore is on the engagement committee, which is trying to help employees and boost morale during this time. He said prayers are appreciated for him and his co workers, as they prepare for the plant’s closing in April.
The Community Development Foundation released the following statement about the Stanley Black & Decker shutdown.
MEDIA STATEMENT
From David Rumbarger, President & CEO, Community Development Foundation (CDF)

“CDF recognizes the economic challenges this announcement presents for many of our friends and neighbors who are employed at Stanley Black & Decker, and we continue supporting them in finding new career opportunities within our community.

Tupelo and Lee County are fortunate to have a strong, diverse economy with many outstanding employers who are actively hiring across multiple industries. We will work closely with local and state partners to help connect displaced workers with new opportunities that align with their skills and experience.

We appreciate the time Stanley Black & Decker has given its employees, providing ample notice ahead of the closure. This gives employees valuable time to plan their next career steps. The CDF team is ready to assist affected employees impacted by this closure and ensure they continue to have a place in Lee County’s thriving economy.”

 

For further questions, please contact:

Debora Raymond

Vice President, Public Relations

Stanley Black & Decker

debora.raymond@sbdinc.com

