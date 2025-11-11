Stanley Black & Decker to shut its Verona plant
Longtime employee says company is helping during the uncertain times
VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many of his co-workers, Terrell Moore was surprised when he learned the Verona Stanley Black and Decker plant was shutting down.
“CDF recognizes the economic challenges this announcement presents for many of our friends and neighbors who are employed at Stanley Black & Decker, and we continue supporting them in finding new career opportunities within our community.
Tupelo and Lee County are fortunate to have a strong, diverse economy with many outstanding employers who are actively hiring across multiple industries. We will work closely with local and state partners to help connect displaced workers with new opportunities that align with their skills and experience.
We appreciate the time Stanley Black & Decker has given its employees, providing ample notice ahead of the closure. This gives employees valuable time to plan their next career steps. The CDF team is ready to assist affected employees impacted by this closure and ensure they continue to have a place in Lee County’s thriving economy.”
