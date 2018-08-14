“Star Trek: Discovery” casts Ethan Peck as young Spock

The wait is over: “Star Trek: Discovery” has cast its young Spock. Actor Ethan Peck, who starred on the TV adaptation of “10 Things I Hate About You,” will play the role originated by the late Leonard Nimoy for Season 2 of the CBS All Access series, CBS announced Tuesday.

Main character Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, is Spock’s adopted sister. Their father, Sarek, made several appearances during Season 1.

The search for Spock is over! @ethangpeck will step into the legendary role in season 2 of #StarTrekDiscovery. 🖖 #LLAP pic.twitter.com/zZpVaKZv1J — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) August 14, 2018

Peck was recently on “Madam Secretary” and CW Seed’s “I Ship It.” He is also the grandson of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.

Recently, executive producer and series co-creator Alex Kurtzman revealed the first look trailer at “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con, and confirmed that the most famous Vulcan in “Star Trek” history would be part of Season 2.

It’s not clear when in the season Spock will appear, but the first look hints that he appears to be linked to the central mystery of the season.

Wilson Cruz, the actor who plays Dr. Hugh Culber, revealed that he will return to the show, though he was killed off last season. Back in January, showrunner Aaron Harberts said the plan to kill Hugh was always in the works, but added, cryptically, that this was meant to be the “first chapter in their story.”

“We thought it was going to take a little while for the audience to bond with them, get to know the characters. We didn’t realize how this couple was going to resonate with audience, and they bonded so so quickly,” he said on CBSN. “Our intention was to really start their story with what happens [on this episode].”

Earlier this month, CBS announced that Patrick Stewart will reprise his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new “Star Trek” series. It will be streamed on CBS All Access. The still-unnamed series will explore the “next chapter” of Picard’s life.

“Star Trek: Discovery” returns to CBS All Access in January. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below.