Starbucks introduces new beverages for the summer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Starbucks’ summer menu is ready for you to take a sip!

The brand introduced its new limited-time beverages to the menu on May 20.

Customers can now enjoy the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers, and a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop.

The new Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features Starbucks® Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and the horchata flavored syrup.

The returning refreshers come in a variety of fruity flavors, and the new cake pop features strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in a chocolaty icing, and finished with a summer strawberry design.

