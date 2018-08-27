Stark Aeropspace Contributes to Israeli Missile Defense System

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Stark Aerospace takes a different approach to manufacturing.

The plant that specializes in drone technology will now be assisting the Israeli government in missile defense system.

In Israel’s new Arrow Three Defense System, the part Stark plays is producing the canisters to hold the missiles that will protect Israel from long-range ballistic missiles.

Stark is one of only a few plants to have this kind of an agreement with Israel, and state leaders say the only way Mississippi’s manufacturing can go from here is up.

Stark Aerospace in Lowndes County adds something new to their production line, missile canisters.

Their destination? Israel.

“This is big news and, I think, a continuation of a great process,” said MS District 3 Representative, Gregg Harper. “Very proud!”

Israel’s new missile defense is known as Arrow 3, where the country will be able to protect themselves from missiles that break the earth’s atmosphere.

“The Arrow 3 needs a canister to be deployed, and we’re manufacturing that canister,” said Governor, Phil Bryant. “70% of the materials used in the manufacturing of the canister comes from Mississippi, so you’re looking at Mississippi steel, a lot of Mississippi technology that goes into this.”

Members of the Israeli government were in attendance to see the canisters and say their looking forward to doing business in Mississippi.

“To look at Mississippi’s role in a very strategic missile defense program for the nation of Israel is so important,” Harper said. “To see that this is going to be done with a Mississippi connection, we know there’s no better place to do business than in Mississippi, and we see the footprint that the Golden Triangle are has for the aerospace.”

“It’s just an addition of what we’ve continued to do with Raytheon and now Stark Aerospace to protect the people of Israel,” continued Bryant.

With the cut of the ribbon, Stark’s first canister delivery is made, strengthening the bond we share with the nation of Israel.

“My very first year that I was in Congress in ’09, I was here for the ribbon-cutting, and now in my last year we’re here for this announcement of the canister,” Harper said, reflecting on his career. “Those are great bookends for me.”

“It is amazing how in the last decade where we have come to be able to protect not only America but the world by our manufacturing,” said Bryant.

It’s because of partnerships like this that Stark Aerospace has doubled their workforce in the last year.

Stark Aerospace is one of the businesses available at our job fair this thursday from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m. at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus.

Come take a look.