Starkville Academy discuss Project: Engage for real world experience

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping students engaged in school can be a challenge. At Starkville Academy, they’ve found a unique way to meet that challenge.

For the past three years, Project: Engage has challenged Juniors and Seniors to get out of their comfort zones, and immerse themselves in a new subject or new location for a week.

For a week in January, the students are out of the classroom and in the real world, taking a deep dive into a certain subject, such as Culinary Arts, Archaeology, or Veterinary Medicine. They may also pursue an internship with a business or possibly travel abroad. This year, they went to Italy and Greece.

Among other areas, Project: Engage also has a unique approach to “homework”.

“We called it ‘homework’ because you are working in your home community, doing community service, and we partnered with Habitat for Humanity for the past three years, and these students have been out there. They actually worked on building a house with Habitat,” said Project: Engage Coordinator, Lainie Anthony.

Project: Engage is looking for community partners to create courses or provide internship opportunities. If you or your company is interested you can contact Lainie Anthony through Starkville Academy.

