Starkville activist, civil rights worker passes away

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time activist and civil rights worker in Starkville has passed away.

Dorothy Isaac died Thursday after an extended illness.

Isaac is a past president of the Oktibbeha County Branch of the NAACP and also held an office on the state level.

A tireless community servant, she regularly attended and spoke at Starkville Board of Aldermen meetings. She ran for mayor in 2005.

A neighbor and fellow NAACP member called her a true “advocate for justice.”

“If she felt it wasn’t right, she was gonna let you know that she felt that way. And you could count on her to work with you and if you showed her that she was wrong she would accept it and still continue to work. I could always count on her to do the right thing,” remembered Rev. Tyrone Stallings.

Funeral services for Dorothy Isaac will be Thursday at 11 .a.m at Second Baptist Church in Starkville. West Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.