Starkville airport receives $4.5M grant to build new passenger terminal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – $4.5 million of federal funding is landing at Starkville’s George M. Bryan Airport.

The money is coming from an FAA Airport Terminal Program grant.

It will be used to build a new 9,800-square-foot terminal for passengers flying in and out of the airport.

About 10,000 visitors a year use the airport, including charter flights carrying athletes and fans for Mississippi State sports events.

Currently, there is no passenger terminal, and travelers are processed in the corner of a shared hangar.

The new facility will provide the full range of passenger services available at most regional airports, and it will provide a central location for security screenings.

Area leaders also hope the improvements will make George Bryan Airport and Starkville a more popular destination.

A timetable for terminal construction has not been announced.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter