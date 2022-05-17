Starkville alderman consider getting $10 million for street improvements

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville aldermen will consider getting $10 million in bonds to make street improvements.

Mayor Lynn Spruill says the paving projects would be done in two different packages.

Plans call to pave Main, Lampkin, and Louisville Streets, along with University Drive and others.

The busy streets are usually the first some see on the way to events in town.

Right now, the city hopes to pay the bonds off in a decade.

“We are going to take the use tax money, which is strictly intended for streets, and we are going to use those funds as the debt payment or debt service for the bonds that we issue. There will be short-term bonds in the sense that they are ten year bonds. So, it’s a really innovative plan for us to have streets that last probably about ten years,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Alderman vote on the plan Tuesday night.