Starkville aldermen to consider dining options, protesting at next meeting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville aldermen will tackle several issues, including dining and protesting options.
There are three specific items on Tuesday night’s agenda.
First city leaders will consider the first public hearing for a temporary leisure and entertainment district.
The second item would expand the restaurant seating area in designated parking spaces along Main Street, in what is known as a Streatery.
This would basically allow restaurants to put tables outside of their regular dining areas.
Aldermen could also vote on a “First Amendment Permit” process to allow marches and protests.
This would change how people would sign-up to host one of those events.