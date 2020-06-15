Starkville aldermen to consider dining options, protesting at next meeting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville aldermen will tackle several issues, including dining and protesting options.

There are three specific items on Tuesday night’s agenda.

First city leaders will consider the first public hearing for a temporary leisure and entertainment district.

The second item would expand the restaurant seating area in designated parking spaces along Main Street, in what is known as a Streatery.

This would basically allow restaurants to put tables outside of their regular dining areas.

Aldermen could also vote on a “First Amendment Permit” process to allow marches and protests.

This would change how people would sign-up to host one of those events.