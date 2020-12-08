Starkville and Oktibbeha County leaders considering new library

By
Aundrea Self
STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Moving into the age of technology.

That is one reason the city of Starkville and Oktibbeha County leaders are considering designing a new library for the community.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha County Library is currently housed in a 60-year-old building at the corner of Main and Montgomery Streets.

Funding requests for the library would go to the state legislature.

Both the city and the county have funding in their own budgets to sustain the work done at the library.

In a recent work session, providing a newer place to work and gather and use information resources was a top priority for aldermen.

And Mayor Lynn Spruill says the needs of the community have changed.

“It makes perfect sense for us to look at it in terms of the structure, building a new facility. A lot of people don’t have computers,” said Mayor Spruill. “They don’t have access to the internet. And so it becomes more of a location where people can gather and use those kinds of services rather than actual books.”

One possible location is Highway 1-82. That’s where the federal BUILD grant improvements will take place. And Spruill says a library would allow for a civic presence in that area.

Aundrea Self
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.