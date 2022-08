Starkville bank robber arrested and will spend next ten years in prison

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville bank robber will spend the next decade in prison.

Laquavis Collier was ordered to serve ten years behind bars for the September 2021 hold-up.

He was sentenced in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

The robbery happened at Renasant Bank on Lampkin Street.

Starkville police say Collier walked into the bank and eventually stole some items from an employee.

He was caught a short time later.