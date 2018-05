Starkville Board of Aldermen agree on pride settlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Board of Aldermen agree on a settlement in the lawsuit with Starkville Pride.

The board voted 4 to 1 to pay $12,750 for attorney fees to Starkville Pride.

You may remember, the group filed a federal lawsuit after Alderman declined to issue a parade permit to hold the requested pride parade.

The board later reversed that decision allowing for the parade to take place.

