Board to meet, discuss possible Starkville Pride lawsuit settlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville board members will be asked Friday morning to officially end a lawsuit filed against the city by organizers of the March pride parade.

Federal court records show city attorneys and lawyers representing Starkville Pride met for 6 hours last Wednesday to work on a deal.

Minutes of that meeting do not show details of the potential settlement but says an agreement is in place for the board to approve.

The case drew national attention when the board declined to issue the group a parade permit even though all requirements had been met by Starkville Pride.

The board later reversed course and allowed the parade and festival to take place.

The original lawsuit asked for the parade to take place and for Pride’s lawyers to receive fees and court costs.