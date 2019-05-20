Starkville Bowler Continues Career at BMC

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Starkville Yellowjacket Cassidy Cook has decided to continue her bowling career at Blue Mountain College.

Cook is the second bowler from Starkville High School to accept a scholarship to continue bowling at the next level saying, “I’ve been bowling since I was six or seven years old and it’s been a family thing to-do. So I’ve been brought up with it. I was pretty much raised in a bowling alley. It means a lot to my family. They’ve always wanted me to go there especially my mom.”

- Advertisement -

SHS Bowling Coach Jim Philamlee saying, “I’ve been coaching her seven years so I know her really well. She’s a jewel. I’m so glad for her and I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”