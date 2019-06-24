Starkville burglary & assault leads to arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-A Starkville man accused of breaking into an apartment and assaulting someone inside is behind bars.

Elmer Norwod, 36, was wanted for Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence and Residential Burglary.

Starkville Police say Norwood is accused of breaking into a Brooksville Garden Apartments residence and assaulting someone inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been transferred to another medical facility for further treatment.

Police ask if you have any information on the crime to give them a call.