Starkville business creates custom-made gifts

STAKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The time is ticking for how many days — and possibly hours –people have left to shop for Christmas gifts.

A custom-made Christmas gift can go a long away.

Whether it’s a stocking stuffer or a wrapped present under the tree V Design Owner Val Bennett said her hands stay busy during the holidays.

“The holidays are very busy with people just trying to think of unique special things to do for people that you can’t get at Walmart or anything like that, so it’s just something more personalized to the heart,” said Bennett.

Bennett started her custom work in 2020 — beginning with wood cutouts and most recently expanding into embroidery.

She bought her embroidery machine in November 2024 and was immediately put to work.

“Towels, blankets, just anything that you can personalize… bookbags, bags, anything like that, I can do with V Design,” said Bennett.

She also laser‑engraves acrylic pieces and hand‑stitches leather patches onto hats.

V Design is located inside her family’s business, Bennett Home Furniture & More, in Starkville.

During the holidays, she keeps extra materials on hand to stay ready for the rush.

“I go ahead and buy a lot of blanks of different things, get my wood ready, and get different sizes of different shirts and clothes and hats, different variety of colors (ready) to try to be able to be prepared for when the rush comes. So, I’m able to just make it and go,” said Bennett.

Some orders can even be finished the same day.

She says hats and sweatshirts are the most‑requested items this season.

Bennett said what she enjoys most is helping bring each customer’s vision to life.

“I’m very sentimental…I’m also the type that likes to have a lot of keepsake items, that’s going to be special for years to come. I think it’s really important to have that,” said Bennett.

She recently created a wood cutout of a handwritten family recipe for a customer — one of many custom projects she takes pride in.

V Design also offers custom-made printed shirts.

You can find V Design on Facebook for more information.

