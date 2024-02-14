Starkville business owner advocates for AI use for local businesses

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – As the use of artificial intelligence spreads, so should the knowledge of understanding how the technology works.

That was one of the messages Terrence Green was trying to get across to others in the Oktibbeha County business community.

Green is the CEO of TJ’s Animation Workshop.

He’s working to demonstrate how AI can help businesses build their brands and get the word out.

“We did a workshop on artificial intelligence, where we talked to local community businesses, and we taught them how to use AI to elevate their businesses or just make things easier and as fast as their day-to-day operations,” said Green.

Small business owners Misty McCraw, Jimmy Redd, and Lauren Anne Cooper said the workshop was an eye-opener.

“The way that AI has advanced and come along, I think it has given us a way to be able to use it. Adding in that human piece to really improve on what we are already doing. I think it is a great tool that we can use to relate to our customers and our client base,” said McCraw.

“I learned about a lot of different software that I was not aware of. And I also learned some of the unique capabilities of AI. I learned how to generate images that I did not even know I could do,” said Redd.

“I loved how he talked about AI and working with Canva. Canva is definitely something that we have used for our branding. I think that that is really neat that I can take that information back to our marketing team,” said Cooper.

Hunter Harrington is the director of membership development for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

She said this workshop was also helpful for future business leaders.

“The one thing that Terrence talked about is that when you find gaps in your business or things that you need extra help with, AI is really good at plugging those gaps. Say you need a little help on marketing or with graphic design, AI can help you with that. And so it is essentially like another staff,” said Harrington.

