Starkville businesses are prepped and ready for softball fans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Nusz Park is full and so are restaurants.

The MSU softball team is in the super regionals and as the team works hard to win, fans are working up some appetites.

Some fans couldn’t get seats at the game, so they’re grabbing tables at local restaurants.

Chasen Brown, the proprietor of Georgia Blue, is trying to give them something as close as possible to a real game atmosphere.

“We have a lot of people that come specifically that watch the games here and they love sitting out here on the patio because they feel like they are in the stadium feel with the big screen and the sound,” said Chasen Brown.

And he even feels the spirit.

“I love it because it makes me feel like I’m at the game too when we have a big crowd and especially when the crowd gets into the teams doing good and there will be people doing hooting and hollering and clapping because it makes you feel like you are actually at the stadiums,” said Brown.

Brown says no matter what’s happening in Starkville, he and his team try to stay prepared to give customers an enjoyable experience.

“One of the most frustrating things as a manager that you can possibly go through is a staffing and running out of product and so we always make sure we are staffed appropriately as much as we can and especially with everything going on and we always make sure our ordering is up to par with everything that is going on in the area,” said Brown.

And they always try to stay at the top of their game.

“We actually have a schedule of games printed off in our office and so that’s something that we look at daily so we can kind of see what’s going to be going on at that time,” said Brown.

Today was just the start of the festivities and many restaurants are ready to face the crowds this weekend and hit it out of the park.