Starkville businesses featured at King Cotton Crawfish Boil

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The King Cotton Crawfish Boil was held after three years and the Starkville community was ready to eat.

The largest fundraiser event for the Starkville Main Street Association was completely sold out before gates opened.

Twenty teams perfected their crawfish recipes for the competition over the weeks before and were ready to put them to the test.

Little Dooey in Starkville provided every team with crawfish before the event.

“Starkville is an out and about type of community. People love to get out. We love fellowship with each other, we love visiting with each other. An event like this, where we can all just get together and, especially since we haven’t had it as much as we normally have in the past year, so it just mean a lot. It just means a lot to the community and we’re all excited,” said Kristin Hubbard, Starkville Property Realtor and event participant.

In addition to the crawfish, ticket holders got unlimited beer and drinks courtesy of Clark Beverage Company and listened to live music throughout the evening.

In response to COVID-19, the event had at 50% capacity, washing stations were available, and tents were spaced out around the park.