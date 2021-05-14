Starkville Businesses Host Lunch For Law Enforcement Agencies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville businesses are saying “thank you” to local law enforcement officers and their colleagues.

What’s For Dinner, Pollan Promos, and Alfa Insurance Agent Jason Bailey hosted a hot dog lunch for all employees of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s and the Starkville Police Department Friday.

The business owners say this is just their way of showing appreciation to all the people who work to protect and serve.

The group prepared around seventy hot dog lunches, complete with chilli and cheese.

The organizers say this will become an annual tradition during Police Appreciation Week.