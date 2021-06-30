Starkville car dealership among the first to offer MSU student athletes endorsement deals once state NIL law is official

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State fans were hoping for the Bulldogs to make history at the College World Series on Wednesday.

But some members of the Diamond Dawgs also have the chance to be part of history on Thursday.

“It’s always been the joke that the only job in the world that you can’t get paid for at 18 is playing college sports,” says MSU Associate Professor Philip Poe.

It’s a joke that’s likely gotten old for many NCAA athletes. But starting July 1st, it’s one they may not have to hear that much longer.

On Thursday, the new Mississippi law allowing student-athletes to be paid by third parties for using their name and likeness goes into effect. It has the support of all the state’s major universities.

Parker-McGill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Starkville will be one of the first local businesses offering the chance for State players, specifically members of the Diamond Dawgs, to make money through sponsorships or endorsements.

“The timing is incredible,” says General Manager Kristi Snyder. “Everyone’s sitting on the edge of their seat waiting to see what’s gonna happen (in the CWS) and I just think the possibilities for us are limitless.”

Snyder says they are partnering with Icon, a company with an app that matches professional athletes with different companies and their ad campaigns. They plan on rolling out a platform for college athletes as well.

“We plan to select a handful of students from a handful of different sports,” Snyder says. “Highlighting those kids that we feel like will have a good social media presence for relevant customers for our business.”

Mississippi is one of six states (Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and New Mexico) to pass legislation regarding the use of a college athlete’s NIL.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that also starting Thursday, all schools can begin to allow their student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness through a third party.

“It’s gonna be a little bit like the Wild West, initially,” Dr. Poe says. “I think you’re going to see some star athletes who, (Thursday) are going to be announcing six-figure deals.”

However, Dr. Poe expects the majority of student-athletes to work with local small businesses. Which can give the athletes an early start on possible career paths once their time on the field is over, as well as boost local economies.

“You’re still going to be an amateur basketball player, an amateur football player,” he says. “You can just now become a professional social media influencer. You can become a professional spokesperson. You can become a professional marketer.”

Snyder says they plan to start with social media campaigns and expand from there.

“The possibilities for the kids who don’t have full scholarships, who are amazing athletes and may not have very much pocket change but have the ability to partner with you, (they’re) unlimited.”

While Mississippi’s NIL law will become official Thursday, MSU requires that their student-athletes be given a week’s notice so they can have the proposed endorsement, event or ad campaign approved.