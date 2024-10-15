Starkville Christmas Parade names Roy Oswalt as Grand Marshall

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Main Street Association has named its grand marshal for this year’s annual Christmas Parade.

Retired Major League Baseball pitcher and businessman Roy Oswalt will lead the festivities.

Oswalt is also an Olympic Gold Medalist, three-time All-Star, and is in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The parade is presented by Reed’s.

It will be December 2, at 6 p.m.

The theme is “Christmas Royale” as a nod to Oswalt.

You still have time to enter.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X