Starkville church gives away more than 100 turkeys to community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is making sure some families have a turkey on the table Thanksgiving Day.

Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosted a turkey giveaway on November 26.

Area residents attended a worship service at the church, then lined up to receive the turkeys.

Church members host the turkey giveaway as a way to give back to the community.

They distributed more than 100 birds.

