Starkville Church of Christ hosts annual clothing drive

The Starkville Church of Christ partnered with Starkville Strong to give free clothes to people in need.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Church of Christ held its annual clothing drive.

The Starkville Church of Christ partnered with Starkville Strong to give free clothes to people in need.

Clothes were donated by members of the church. They also had free food for everyone.

The church had some help from the students who are a part of the MSU University Christian Student Center.

The campus minister for UCSC, Shane Meredith, says he hopes everyone gets support and encouragement out of the clothing drive.

“Just to get some of the things they need,” said Meredith. “Hopefully they get to feel the love of Christ through donations, you know he has given so much to us so you want to give to others. “Clothes are expensive so it is a real good thing to have resources like this for people that come and get kids for their kids or themselves.”

They have the clothing drives open for everyone twice a year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X