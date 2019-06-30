Long-time Starkville pastor accepts new calling

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the end of an era for a Starkville Church. The long-time pastor of Beth-el M.B. Church is leaving to take a position at a theological seminary in Memphis.

“This is my family. I’m only a few months shy of spending time pastoring this church as I spent living in my Mama and Daddy’s house,” said former pastor Dr. Lee Brand.

Sunday morning, Brand delivered his final sermon as pastor of Beth-el Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. When the congregation elected him almost 20 years ago, he was just 22-years-old and had recently graduated from college.

“Wasn’t married, had no children, had no pastoral experience. And this may not be a good phrase to use in reference to church, but I always say they rolled the dice on me and they gave me a shot,” said Brand.

That shot turned into 17 years of what he characterizes as growth and grace-for both pastor and parishioners.

“All the ups and downs of life- the same way I’ve tried to support them. They’ve probably done a whole lot better job supporting me,” said Brand.

Now, almost 2 decades later, Dr. Brand has accepted a new assignment-one that will take him from the pulpit to the classroom.

“Over the past few years, my heart has really burned more to have an opportunity to really share with the pastors; with the people who are going to be leading the churches,” said Brand.

He said his role as vice president and dean of seminary at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary will be an extension of what he’s done as pastor of Beth-el for the past 17 years.

“In my new responsibility, I’ll in many ways, be pastoring pastors and I think a lot of the leg work will be the same. “If I’ve instilled something in these people about how to walk with Him; about how to spend time with the Lord that they can pass through the generations, I’m fine with them knowing what I’ve taught even if they forget the teacher. And I think those are things that are so necessary for any generation of ministers,” said Brand.

As he takes on the next assignment, Dr. Brand said he’s not concerned with leaving a legacy here or there.

“My word here and my word going there is I want to be faithful. I really don’t care about being successful. I think those are worldly terms that we kind of brought over into the church. That’s really what I hope to do. Go and be faithful,” said Brand.

In addition to pastoring at Beth-el, Dr. Brand also served on the Starkville-Oktibbeha County School Board. The district will honor him with a reception on July 9th.