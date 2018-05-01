Starkville City Leaders Amend Alcohol Ordinance, Open Containers Now Allowed During Special Events

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s now a little more leeway on having an open container of alcohol in Starkville.

During Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, city leaders voted to amend the current alcohol ordinance and allow for open containers during special events.

This means open containers are permitted during events like Unwine Downtown, Bulldog Bash, and the Cotton District Arts Festival, just to name a few.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said the city is trying to enhance its special events and increase the number of festivities they have throughout the year, and she believes Tuesday night’s vote can help with that.

“I just think it offers as an opportunity for people to be more relaxed and to enjoy their time out,” said Mayor Spruill. “Obviously alcohol and containers have to be controlled and that’s what we do when we have our special events, it’s a very controlled environment.”

This change goes into effect in 30 days.