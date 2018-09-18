Starkville City Leaders Approve Two Vital Infrastructure Improvements

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- During Tuesday’s board of alderman meeting, city leaders in Starkville voted to make two important infrastructure improvements.

The first being a new power location.

- Advertisement -

The board approved A $12 million revenue bond to bring in a new substation and replace it’s old one.

The new substation will be located just off of Azalea Road.

The board said the new substation will help increase the city’s response time whenever there’s a delay or power at outage within the city.

“It’ll be just as a part of our normal operation,” said Terry Kemp, General Manager of Starkville Utilities. “Right now we have for substations in a loop. We have one delivery point and now we’ll actually have two delivery points, one from the south, one fed from the north which gives us a lot more flexibility that we can serve depending on operations or problems that we may have on the system to continue to meet the load for the city.”

Along with a new substation, the city will also make upgrades to its water and sewer system.

The board voted to make renovations to its current lagoon which is just off of Sand Road.

The Lagoon is 25 acres, however, it’s gradually getting field.

The board approved a #10 million revenue bond to make these changes.