Starkville city leaders plan to repurpose old railroad for recreation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville City leaders are all aboard for a new “Rail to Trail” project that would transform an unused railroad into a 38-mile recreational path.

The mayor and Board of Aldermen discussed the plan during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think we have a window that has opened, that we did not have open before to make this happen,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

For years, the city has been wanting to repurpose the railroad, but hasn’t had any luck with the previous owners.

The railway is now owned by Canadian Pacific and the Kansas City rail network, also known as CPKC.

Spruill believes this is a new chance to move forward.

“I think it’s an opportunity for not just recreation but also an alternative travel opportunity because it goes through Starkville, so you could conceivably bike to work in ways that you haven’t been able to and have a very safe path, compared to trying to merge with traffic,” said Spruill.

The city is working with Innovative Rail Partners, LLC, to negotiate the purchase and reclamation of the railroad from CPKC.

The 38.1-mile trail, if approved, would stretch from West Point, through Starkville, and end in Ackerman, cutting through three counties and four municipalities.

Mike Tagert is the President of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

He believes it could attract more tourists to the area.

“You see lots of economic development that come with it, from retail to restaurants,” said Tagert.

Tagert also sees the new trail as a way to bring two sides of track together.

“This is a great opportunity for Starkville. This railroad runs adjacent to Mississippi State University. It completely bisects our community, so it’s an opportunity really remove something that in the past has really been a barrier,” said Tagert.

The railroad hasn’t been used in over 20 years.

If arrangements are made between the CPKC and the Innovative Rail Partners, reclaiming old railroad will be the next phase of the project.

Then, work can begin.

If the trail is made wide enough, it could also be used for horses once completed.

Mayor Spruill said the goal is for the counties to get ownership of the railroad.

Clay, Oktibbeha, and Choctaw county will oversee the maintenance of the trail.

