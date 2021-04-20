Starkville city leaders vote to lift mask mandate in May

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville City leaders vote to remove the mask mandate.

In a Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday, leaders voted to resend their 7th COVID resolution in a 5 to 2 vote.

In an interesting turn of events, Aldermen Carver and Little were the only two board members who voted against lifting the mask mandate.

Carver and Little are the same two Alderman who voted against keeping the mask mandate earlier this year.

Now, it’s up to individuals and businesses as to whether or not a mask should be worn.

However, Mayor Lynn Spruill said it’s still strongly advised that everyone continues to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.

The mandate will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on May 1.