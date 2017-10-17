Starkville Coffee With A Cop

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville High students arrived to school early this morning, October 17, to talk with police.

Officers chatted with students and staff at its “Coffee with a Cop” event at the school’s cafeteria.

The Starkville High School PTO sponsored the event.

Organizers wanted an informal setting for questions and conversations.

Officers say it’s important to build relationships with the city’s youngest residents at an early age.

“I hope they learn that police officers are their friends. Hope they learn they can trust us. That we are here for them twenty-four sevena, and I hope they can always see us out in the community, and come up and speak and say how you’re doin and know that we are here for them,” says Lt. Henry Stewart.

Coffee with a Cop is held every month in Starkville.