STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of people looking for jobs or hoping to make a career switch met with potential employers in Starkville Wednesday.

WCBI teamed up with Express Employment Professionals for the “Starkville Community Job Fair.”

Companies and businesses throughout the Golden Triangle set up at the Sportsplex to review resumes and talk to job seekers.

More than two dozen businesses set up at the job fair.

“Let them know that you care for them. You’re there to put them to work. To help them fid work. A lot of people are down on their luck they need jobs. You’re got families, you’ve got kids, you have to have that employment. So we’re here to get that back to them so they can provide for their families,” said Britt Reynolds.

