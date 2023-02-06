Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her.

Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.

The driver, Willis Miller, 41, was arrested and charged.

As the case made its way through the justice system, the family was focused on honoring Gabby’s life.

Her 10th birthday is February 7. Her mother, Caprice Thompson, said while there will be tears of sadness, her family wants to commemorate and celebrate Gabby’s life.

Thompson said as she copes with unimaginable loss the memories help her make it – one day at a time.

“I have my crying spells and I just sit to myself sometimes and I just think about my Gabby,” Thompson said.

She said support from the community has also helped her family during their grief.

“People from afar that I’ve never met have reached out and helped. And I know people are praying for us because I can feel the strength from the prayers that we get from everyone,” Thompson said.

Gabby’s family is planning a community-wide birthday celebration to commemorate her birthday.

It will be Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. at the Starkville Sportsplex. The event will include games, face painting, and prizes.

The party will culminate with a balloon release at 5 p.m.

