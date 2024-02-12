Starkville Community Theatre looks forward to next production

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The executive director of the Starkville Community Theatre, Gabe Smith, met with the Rotary Club ahead of its next production on the calendar this month.

Smith discussed this year’s rollout of shows, the need for volunteers, and ways to become a part of the theater.

He told the Starkville Rotary Club and WCBI that the theater is growing in the right direction.

“Starkville Community Theatre started in 1978. A very small group of dedicated people, who bounced around without a home, just performing when and wherever they could. Since the mid-90s we had that home but even in the past decade, we experienced such growth and participation we more and more and more we get new actors and artists through our doors. We’re very, very strong right now. Also, we’re very strong competitively. We go to state competitions every year. We just won again in January. We get to represent Starkville and the state of Mississippi in a regional competition in Mobile four weeks from now,” said Smith.

For information on how you can participate with the Starkville Theater, go to www.sct-online.org/involved

