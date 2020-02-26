Starkville company helping flood victims in Jackson

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville company sent help to flood victims in the Jackson area.

Southwire is holding a disaster relief drive to benefit families and individuals who may be displaced because of the floods.

- Advertisement -

The company has a trailer set up in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Starkville.

They’re accepting donations of items liked non-perishable food, water, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

You can drop off your donations between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. through Friday.