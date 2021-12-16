Man and his dog die after being ejected during crash into trees in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Florida man and his dog were killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday in Starkville.

Starkville Police say officers got the call to Cornerstone Park just off Highway 25 just before 7:30 a.m.

.@Starkville_PD confirms this was a single-car accident and one person has been transported from the scene pic.twitter.com/I1m9KczipQ — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) December 15, 2021

Investigators say a group of construction workers noticed the sign to the park was damaged and eventually found the vehicle wedged in between several trees.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says 26-year-old Anthony Rehm was ejected from the car and died at the scene, along with his dog.

Hunt believes Rehm was driving home to Lee County, Florida and estimates the crash happened at around 4 a.m.

BREAKING: A heavily damaged car is jammed between multiple trees after a crash on Highway 25 at Cornerstone Park in Starkville. One person transported. @spimpojr is on the scene pic.twitter.com/r7qipTIMOU — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) December 15, 2021

Crews had to take a chainsaw and cut through several trees in order to tow the car out of the woods.

The accident remains under investigation.